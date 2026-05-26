AMAs 2026: Ludacris unveils ONE parenting rule he swears by

Ludacris may be a hip hop icon with nearly three decades of hits, but when it comes to raising his four daughters, he follows one simple rule: only clean versions of his songs are allowed at home.

“There’s all types of parental advisory,” the 48 year old rapper told Us Weekly exclusively on the American Music Awards red carpet at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 25. “You gotta listen to the clean versions of even my songs, clean versions.”

The Fast & Furious star, whose catalogue includes classics like Move Bitch and Pimpin’ All Over the World, is dad to Karma Christine (25), Cai Bella (12), Cadence Gaëlle (10) and Chance Oyali (5).

His kids often appear in his TikTok videos, and Karma has already expressed interest in following her father into music.

Asked if he’d support his daughters pursuing careers in the industry, Ludacris was unequivocal, “Absolutely. I want them to pursue whatever dreams that they have.”

He added with a laugh that one of his girls is a huge fan of KATSEYE and was disappointed not to attend the AMAs.

On Monday night, Ludacris presented alongside GloRilla, handing BTS the Song of the Summer Award for Swim.