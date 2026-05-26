Russell Crowe recent tense moment with fans sparks mixed reaction

Russell Crowe issued a stern warning to autograph hunters outside his Paris hotel, telling the crowd not to “push in” on him and vowing to leave if “just one person acted like a d–k.”

The Oscar-winning Gladiator star was in the French capital attending the opening days of the French Open when videos of the tense encounter began circulating online.

Footage shows Crowe stopping fans from crowding him.

“Stay where you are, don’t f***in push in on me. I’ll come to you. Give everyone space,” he said. He added, “As soon as somebody is a d***, I’m gone. We clear?”

Despite signing autographs, observers noted the mood remained awkward, with at least one autograph request denied.

The viral clip sparked divided reactions.

Supporters defended Crowe’s boundaries, writing, “Those people are vultures with no regard for anyone but themselves.”

Another said, “Bro is a human like everyone else. He doesn’t want to get pushed on.”

Critics accused him of being ungrateful, with one comment reading, “He should be grateful fans are there waiting for him. He hasn’t been relevant since 1990.”

Crowe’s Paris trip has been highly visible.

He attended the French Open with girlfriend Britney Theriot where he appeared noticeably slimmer in a navy suit.

The couple, together for more than five years, first sparked romance rumors in 2020.