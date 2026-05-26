John Legend surprises Karol G with unexpected second AMA win

Karol G wins the AMAs' International Artist Award of Excellence and Best Latin Album

Karol G thought she was leaving the American Music Awards stage with one major win. Then John Legend surprised her with another.

On Monday, May 25, the Colombian superstar accepted the International Artist Award of Excellence during the ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, with Legend presenting her with the honour. But what she didn’t know was that she had also won Best Latin Album for Tropicoqueta.

Accepting the first award, Karol said, “What an honour, John, that you gave me this award. It’s ‘legend,’ this is gonna be a legend moment in my career for sure.

Born Carolina Giraldo Navarro, the Latina Foreva singer went on to thank God for allowing her to “lead the most incredible” life, emphasising that she “found [her] purpose through music.”

“I’m just happy that I can perform a song and I can sing things in my song that become a voice for a lot of people,” she continued. “ I just think that my life is meaningful because of my music and to help others through it.”

She concluded, “I’m super grateful, I’m super happy, I’m super honoured.”

But before she could exit the stage, Legend interrupted with a surprise announcement.

“Okay, Karol, before you go, we got a little extra surprise for you,” he told her. “I’m happy to say in addition to this amazing award, you’ve also won the award for Best Latin Album. Congratulations.”

The reveal instantly sent Karol G into excited screams as the crowd erupted around her.