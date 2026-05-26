Zayn Malik calls out 'stalkers' after chaotic hotel encounter

Zayn Malik sets the record straight about his recent fan interaction

Zayn Malik is pushing back against claims that he lashed out at fans during a chaotic encounter outside his hotel in Manchester.

On Monday, May 25, TMZ shared footage of the former One Direction star trying to make his way into a car while surrounded by paparazzi and a crowd outside his hotel in the UK city. At one point in the video, Malik can be heard yelling, “Get the f*** out of the way” as he squeezes past the chaos to enter the vehicle.

The outlet described the moment as a “blow up” with Malik “snapping” at fans. But the singer quickly jumped into the comments section of TMZ’s Instagram post to clarify who his frustration was actually directed at.

“Let’s just get the facts straight - the fans were and always are respectful and amazing,” Malik wrote. “The issue was the multiple fully grown men that were blocking the doors of the hotel and the car for 10 minutes not letting us or security out.”

The Pillowtalk hitmaker went on to draw a clear distinction between supporters and the people he accused of aggressively following celebrities for content.

“They are not fans they are stalkers that show up where ever someone they want to meet is, and do the same thing to everyone to try to get content,” he continued. “It is not safe and not okay and they ruin it for the real fans.”

The tense moment comes just days after another unsettling incident involving Malik during a Q&A event at Banquet Records in Kingston, England, where two water bottles were thrown from the crowd while he was onstage.