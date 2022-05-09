John Travolta remembers late wife Kelly Preston on Mother’s Day: Video

John Travolta recently paid homage to his late wife Kelly Preston on Mother’s Day.



On Sunday, the Pulp Fiction actor took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video montage which was set to Barbara Streisand’s song That Face.

In the clip, the 68-year-old recounted personal moments from his life which included his nuptials with Preston in 1987, as well as, shared photos of their three kids; Ella Bleu, 22, Benjamin, 11, and the late Jett, who tragically died in 2009 at 16 in the Bahamas after suffering from a seizure.

Meanwhile, the video began with the inscription “From Me to You," and ended with heartfelt words, “Happy Mother’s Day…. With all my love, Johnny”.

The Oscar-nominated star penned an emotional caption beside the post, saying, “We love and miss you, Kelly. Happy Mother’s Day.”





A year later, following his wife’s demise, the Face/Off actor spoke with Esquire Spain on how he learnt that crying for someone, living in mourning, is "something personal".



"Grief is individual and experiencing your own journey is what can lead to healing. The most important thing you can do to help someone else when they are grieving is to allow them to experience it and not complicate it with yours,” he noted.