Amber Heard claims ‘Johnny Depp threatened to carve up my face’

Amber Heard breaks down the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-husband Johnny Depp, in her testimony to the Fairfax, Virginia court.



In her testimony, Ms Heard recounted an incident that occurred during her 2015 trip to Australia with Mr Depp.

She revealed that Mr Depp threatened to ‘carve’ her face up during one of their fights.

She was quoted saying, “He’s got a bottle in his hand and he threw it at me.”

While recounting the entire incident she added, “At some point he had a broken bottle up against my face, neck area, my jawline, and he told me he’d carve up my face.”