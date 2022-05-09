 
entertainment
Monday May 09 2022
Gigi Hadid is a 'proud' mom as she celebrates Mother's Day with daughter Khai

Monday May 09, 2022

Gigi Hadid celebrated Mother’s Day as she shared a rare snap with daughter Khai on her social media.

Taking to Instagram, the fashionista dropped an adorable image with her little one as they can be seen checking out some beautiful tulips.

“So proud to be hers,” the 27-year-old model captioned the post.

Khai donned a cute jacket which featured Pebbles from the Flintstone franchise while her mother looked stunning in a colourful cardigan which she paired with black pants.

In another monochromatic picture, Gigi's face is hidden by cute little feet of her daughter.

Gigi also paid tribute to her mother Yolanda Hadid with throwback picture of them taking a nap on the beach.

She wrote on the photo, “Happy Mother's Day to my mamma! I love you.”

Gigi shares her daughter Khai with singer Zayn Malik.

