Pic: Julia Roberts writes a heart-touching Mother’s Day note

Julia Roberts’ recent post on the occasion of Mother’s Day put an emphasis on empowering women, and their decision to "become a mother or not".



The Notting Hill actress turned to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo along with her mum.

Interestingly, the Pretty Woman star penned a powerful note along the post which speaks in the wake of recent debate on Roe versus Wade act in America, a lawsuit that protects the rights of pregnant women and decriminalises abortion during the first trimester of pregnancy.

The 54-year-old believed that a woman should have the right to her body, to conceive a baby or not, and this is what the actress wanted to convey via her thoughtful caption.

“Happy Mother’s Day… May we be Mothers when we want, how we want and IF we want,” she wrote.





In no time, the caption got internet divided, with the actress restricting her comment section.

However, celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Rita Wilson dropped a heart-shaped emoticon in support of Roberts.

A few netizens, nevertheless, slammed her for speaking in favour of abortion.

A few days ago, the Eat Pray Love actress also posted a throwback clip in which Kamala D. Harris, then Senator and now Vice President of the United States of America, could be seen posing a question to Judge Brett Kavanaugh, on laws that give government the power to make a decision about the male body.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Roberts will be seen opposite George Clooney in romcom Ticket to Paradise, slated to release on October 21.