 
entertainment
Monday May 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala diet raises concern among nutritionists: Read on

By
Web Desk

Monday May 09, 2022

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala short-term diet raises concern among nutritionists: Read on
Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala short-term diet raises concern among nutritionists: Read on

Kim Kardashian’s no-carb, no-sugar diet to fit into a vintage gown, once worn by Marilyn Monroe for the 2022 Met Gala look, has recently alarmed nutritionists who believe that these “cleansing or crash diets” work only for the “short-term”.

Speaking to E! News, L.A based nutritionist Mascha Davis warned people that it’s impossible to lose a substantial amount of weight in just three weeks.

“If you think to restrict certain foods to try to lose such an amount of weight within a couple of weeks, then it is [an] unhealthy option,” explained the author of Eat Your Vitamins.

“I would not recommend that they do that,” she asserted.

Davis opined that it’s not a “good sustainable solution” to drop weight quickly because usually, people cut out major food groups from their diet which is dangerous.

It is pertinent to mention that once they stop the “crash or short-term diet”, they regain it all as soon as possible.

“And often they have an even harder time getting the weight back off again,” observed Davis.


Citing the research conducted by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Davis noted that the people “who lose weight gradually and steadily (about 1 to 2 pounds per week) are more successful at keeping weight off”.

Adding to this, she said, “It's not a quick fix. It’s something that takes a lot of time.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s trainer Don-A-Matrix told TMZ that there is nothing “unhealthy” about her weight loss journey. She would not eat much and also did vigorous exercise to shed off those extra kilos.

To this end, Davis argued that women need a certain amount of macro-nutrients for their hormones to function properly.

“If one is working out a lot, then they need extra fuel; lack of it can damage their muscles and internal organs,” advised Davis. 

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: When will there be a verdict?

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: When will there be a verdict?
Kim Kardashian looks stunning in blonde-hair look

Kim Kardashian looks stunning in blonde-hair look
Meghan Markle’s ‘celebrity is fading’ after Netflix humiliation

Meghan Markle’s ‘celebrity is fading’ after Netflix humiliation
Behavior analyst names the ‘aggressor’ in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard relationship

Behavior analyst names the ‘aggressor’ in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard relationship
Halle Berry reflects on love received by her teacher on Mother's Day

Halle Berry reflects on love received by her teacher on Mother's Day
Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker 'never had a romantic relationship'

Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker 'never had a romantic relationship'
Kendrick Lamar turns into Will Smith, Kanye West in ‘The Heart Part 5’

Kendrick Lamar turns into Will Smith, Kanye West in ‘The Heart Part 5’
Prince Harry’s ‘Girl Dad’ t-shirt in new ad mocked for being ‘cringey’: Watch

Prince Harry’s ‘Girl Dad’ t-shirt in new ad mocked for being ‘cringey’: Watch
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry slammed for choosing 'wrong timing' to introduce Lilibet to Queen

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry slammed for choosing 'wrong timing' to introduce Lilibet to Queen
Diana ‘shaking her head’ at ‘gold-digger’ Meghan Markle: Psychic

Diana ‘shaking her head’ at ‘gold-digger’ Meghan Markle: Psychic

Celine Dion pays tribute to ‘courageous’ moms of Ukraine on Mother’s Day

Celine Dion pays tribute to ‘courageous’ moms of Ukraine on Mother’s Day
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow remembers late dad as 'best parent' on Mother's Day

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow remembers late dad as 'best parent' on Mother's Day

Latest

view all