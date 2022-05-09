Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala diet raises concern among nutritionists: Read on

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala short-term diet raises concern among nutritionists: Read on

Kim Kardashian’s no-carb, no-sugar diet to fit into a vintage gown, once worn by Marilyn Monroe for the 2022 Met Gala look, has recently alarmed nutritionists who believe that these “cleansing or crash diets” work only for the “short-term”.



Speaking to E! News, L.A based nutritionist Mascha Davis warned people that it’s impossible to lose a substantial amount of weight in just three weeks.

“If you think to restrict certain foods to try to lose such an amount of weight within a couple of weeks, then it is [an] unhealthy option,” explained the author of Eat Your Vitamins.

“I would not recommend that they do that,” she asserted.

Davis opined that it’s not a “good sustainable solution” to drop weight quickly because usually, people cut out major food groups from their diet which is dangerous.

It is pertinent to mention that once they stop the “crash or short-term diet”, they regain it all as soon as possible.

“And often they have an even harder time getting the weight back off again,” observed Davis.





Citing the research conducted by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Davis noted that the people “who lose weight gradually and steadily (about 1 to 2 pounds per week) are more successful at keeping weight off”.

Adding to this, she said, “It's not a quick fix. It’s something that takes a lot of time.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s trainer Don-A-Matrix told TMZ that there is nothing “unhealthy” about her weight loss journey. She would not eat much and also did vigorous exercise to shed off those extra kilos.

To this end, Davis argued that women need a certain amount of macro-nutrients for their hormones to function properly.

“If one is working out a lot, then they need extra fuel; lack of it can damage their muscles and internal organs,” advised Davis.