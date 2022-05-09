Mother’s Day 2022: Reese Witherspoon shares special moments with mother in sweet video

Monday May 09, 2022
Reese Witherspoon left fans in awe with the sweet video that she posted on social media.
On the occasion of Mother’s Day, the Big Little Lies star shared a lovely video with her mother Betty Reese and penned a beautiful note for all the supportive mothers.
In the video clip, the Legally Blonde actor can be seen taking a candid interview with his mum and having a pleasant time together.
“Happy Mother’s Day to all the unconditionally supportive Moms out there! Thinking of those who are missing theirs today, captioned the 46-year-old actor
The adorable video prompted fans to express how adorable and cute the mother-daughter looked.
One fan wrote, “So precious!Happy Mothers Day Betty and Reese Witherspoon."
Another commented, "The cutest. What a blessing. Happy Mother’s Day, Ms. Betty!"