 
entertainment
Monday May 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Mother’s Day 2022: Reese Witherspoon shares special moments with mother in sweet video

By
Web Desk

Monday May 09, 2022

Reese Witherspoon left fans in awe with the sweet video that she posted on social media.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, the Big Little Lies star shared a lovely video with her mother Betty Reese and penned a beautiful note for all the supportive mothers.

In the video clip, the Legally Blonde actor can be seen taking a candid interview with his mum and having a pleasant time together.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the unconditionally supportive Moms out there! Thinking of those who are missing theirs today, captioned the 46-year-old actor

The adorable video prompted fans to express how adorable and cute the mother-daughter looked.

One fan wrote, “So precious!Happy Mothers Day Betty and Reese Witherspoon."

Another commented, "The cutest. What a blessing. Happy Mother’s Day, Ms. Betty!"


More From Entertainment:

Amy Schumer tells another joke that was considered ‘too much’ for the 2022 Oscars

Amy Schumer tells another joke that was considered ‘too much’ for the 2022 Oscars

BAFTA 2022 host Richard Ayoade takes savage dig at Will Smith’s Oscars slap

BAFTA 2022 host Richard Ayoade takes savage dig at Will Smith’s Oscars slap
Prince Harry seemingly responds to claims Meghan ‘hated’ Australian tour

Prince Harry seemingly responds to claims Meghan ‘hated’ Australian tour
Dwayne Johnson shares a glimpse of his 50th birthday celebrations

Dwayne Johnson shares a glimpse of his 50th birthday celebrations
Justin Bieber is not allowed to buy a Ferrari ever again: Deets inside

Justin Bieber is not allowed to buy a Ferrari ever again: Deets inside
Meghan Markle’s secret to dealing with her anxiety revealed

Meghan Markle’s secret to dealing with her anxiety revealed
Kris Jenner comes under fire for gushing response to Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson’s blooms

Kris Jenner comes under fire for gushing response to Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson’s blooms
Meghan Markle pays tribute to Lady Diana with Dior bag: Throwback

Meghan Markle pays tribute to Lady Diana with Dior bag: Throwback
Kim Kardashian wishes her ‘baby boy for life’ Psalm on his 3rd birthday

Kim Kardashian wishes her ‘baby boy for life’ Psalm on his 3rd birthday
Kris Jenner happily accepted bouquet of flowers from Tristan Thompson after paternity scandal

Kris Jenner happily accepted bouquet of flowers from Tristan Thompson after paternity scandal
Archie, Lilibet to miss Queen’s Jubilee tribute featuring Cambridge kids

Archie, Lilibet to miss Queen’s Jubilee tribute featuring Cambridge kids
Kris Jenner revisits happy family moments on Mother's Day with throwback snaps

Kris Jenner revisits happy family moments on Mother's Day with throwback snaps

Latest

view all