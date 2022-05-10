Harry Styles admits he 'gave so much away' to be 'likeable' in One Direction

Harry Styles admits he did not take his mental health seriously during the early days of his career.



Speaking to Better Homes & Gardens for their June cover story, the Don't Worry Darling star revealed: "I thought it meant that you were broken, I wanted to be the one who could say I didn't need it."

"But I think that accepting living, being happy, hurting in the extremes, that is the most alive you can be. Losing it crying, losing it laughing—there's no way, I don't think, to feel more alive than that," he continued.



Harry went on to reveal that he along with his therapist sat down to discuss his obsessive need to be so 'likeable'.



Talking about his One Direction days, the singer explained that he was encouraged to 'give so much away' in order to be liked.



One Direction went on indefinite hiatus in January 2016, allowing all members to pursue other projects.