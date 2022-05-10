Prince William’s best friend ‘frisked by police’ over illegal gamekeeping

File Footage





Prince William’s best friend William van Cutsem, who is also the godfather to Prince George, was reportedly ‘frisked by police’ recently during an investigation into alleged illegal gamekeeping, reported Express UK.

According to sources, a raid was conducted at van Cutsem’s Norfolk estate about nine days ago, with officers showing up on his Hilborough Estate doorstep at around 10:30 pm.

The officers reportedly wanted to investigate evidence about gamekeepers using illegal methods to kill wildlife, in turn endangering flocks of wild partridges around the estate. They were unable to find any evidence.

Talking to The Mail on Sunday about the incident, van Cutsem described the incident as ‘extremely disappointing and avoidable’.

A friend of van Cutsem also commented on the incident, saying that they suspect malicious intent behind the raid by a former employee.

As for his ties to the royal family, van Cutsem has long been a close friend of Prince William and Harry, and his nieces even served as bridesmaids at both of their royal weddings.