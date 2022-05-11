 
Harry Styles to go down on one knee for Olivia Wilde 'very soon'

Harry Styles is all-ready to pop the big question to ladylove Olivia Wilde!

The 28-year-old is head over heels in love with his girlfriend of one year and is considering marriage to the director.

Harry is 'totally smitten' and is ready to propose 'very soon.'

A source told Closer: "Harry is the happiest he's ever felt in a relationship and totally smitten with Olivia. He's coming to a stage in life where he's ready to settle down and build a family.

"He is keeping things quiet but friends think he'll pop the question very soon."

The source added: "Spending time with Olivia's kids and being in such a happy relationship with her has made him keen to take the next step with her."

Olivia Wilde parted ways with Jason Sudekis in 2020, with whom she shares two children. Harry, on the contrary, has had a list of love interests including Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner.

