Harry would be 'clowning around' with cheesy videos in Parliament: William fans

Prince Harry would be relieved he does not have to handle the hassle of attending House of Parliament.

Tuesday marked the third time the 96-year-old opted out of the State Opening of Parliament in 70 years and royal experts believe it is time for her to pass on the Crown to son Charles.



The monarch assigned Prince Charles and Prince William as Counsellors of State to replace her for the occasion. Harry, who now lives in US, did not attend the ceremony.



However, royal admirers around the world, guess how would it be if the Duke of Sussex were in place of his elder brother.

"Harry would bring Netflix cameras into Parliament and go for some cheeky chappy footage," one fan rudely wrote.

One compared the two brothers: "One is clowning around making cheesy videos to try and make money," referencing Harry's recent advert for his Travalyst company.



"Harry has every right not to spend his life holding his coat and walking behind William," noted one in support of the Duke.

Another wrote: "Harry is breathing a sigh of relief."