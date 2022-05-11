 
entertainment
Wednesday May 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry would be 'clowning around' with cheesy videos in Parliament: William fans

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 11, 2022

Prince Harry would be relieved he does not have to handle the hassle of attending House of Parliament.

Tuesday marked the third time the 96-year-old opted out of the State Opening of Parliament in 70 years and royal experts believe it is time for her to pass on the Crown to son Charles.

The monarch assigned Prince Charles and Prince William as Counsellors of State to replace her for the occasion. Harry, who now lives in US, did not attend the ceremony.

However, royal admirers around the world, guess how would it be if the Duke of Sussex were in place of his elder brother.

"Harry would bring Netflix cameras into Parliament and go for some cheeky chappy footage," one fan rudely wrote.

One compared the two brothers: "One is clowning around making cheesy videos to try and make money," referencing Harry's recent advert for his Travalyst company.

"Harry has every right not to spend his life holding his coat and walking behind William," noted one in support of the Duke.

Another wrote: "Harry is breathing a sigh of relief."

More From Entertainment:

Charles nervous words to Camilla outside House of Parliament disclosed by lip reader

Charles nervous words to Camilla outside House of Parliament disclosed by lip reader
Queen absence from Parliament Opening 'not good' for monarchy, notes supporter

Queen absence from Parliament Opening 'not good' for monarchy, notes supporter
Brooklyn Beckham asked to 'work hard', Nicola 'already bored' in marriage

Brooklyn Beckham asked to 'work hard', Nicola 'already bored' in marriage
Sam Asghari demands more money 'every 5 years' from bride Britney Spears

Sam Asghari demands more money 'every 5 years' from bride Britney Spears
Harry Styles to go down on one knee for Olivia Wilde 'very soon'

Harry Styles to go down on one knee for Olivia Wilde 'very soon'
American rapper Young Thug arrested on gang-related charges

American rapper Young Thug arrested on gang-related charges
Bella Hadid says she didn't black out on Met Gala due to her corset

Bella Hadid says she didn't black out on Met Gala due to her corset

'Boris Johnson will have to apologise to Queen Elizabeth'

'Boris Johnson will have to apologise to Queen Elizabeth'
Past, present and future on display as Prince Charles steps up

Past, present and future on display as Prince Charles steps up

Will Smith's shorts going up for auction in Hollywood

Will Smith's shorts going up for auction in Hollywood

We don't need to listen to Biden's sister says Meghan's critic

We don't need to listen to Biden's sister says Meghan's critic

Kate Middleton 'becoming the new Diana' with her fashion choices

Kate Middleton 'becoming the new Diana' with her fashion choices

Latest

view all