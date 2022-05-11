Prince Charles, William make Queen Elizabeth ‘very proud’

Prince Charles and his eldest son Prince William have made Queen Elizabeth II ‘very proud’ after they stepped in at the State Opening of the Parliament as she was forced to pull out over mobility issues.



The Queen missed Tuesday´s ceremonial opening of the UK parliament for the first time in nearly 60 years, handing the duty to Prince Charles in a clear sign of the looming transition of power.

Charles, seated beside the Queen's crown and flanked by his eldest son William and his wife Camilla, delivered the speech to lawmakers and lords dressed in red ceremonial robes.

The Daily Mail quoted a senior source as saying, “The Queen was very proud to see her son and grandson step in.”

However, the royal sources said the monarch remained ‘very much’ in charge.

Meanwhile, according to Reuters in order to authorise Charles and William to carry out the role on her behalf, the Queen had to issue a 'Letters Patent'.

A palace source said no other functions had been delegated by Elizabeth.