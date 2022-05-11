 
entertainment
Wednesday May 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles, William make Queen Elizabeth ‘very proud’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 11, 2022

Prince Charles, William make Queen Elizabeth ‘very proud’
Prince Charles, William make Queen Elizabeth ‘very proud’

Prince Charles and his eldest son Prince William have made Queen Elizabeth II ‘very proud’ after they stepped in at the State Opening of the Parliament as she was forced to pull out over mobility issues.

The Queen missed Tuesday´s ceremonial opening of the UK parliament for the first time in nearly 60 years, handing the duty to Prince Charles in a clear sign of the looming transition of power.

Charles, seated beside the Queen's crown and flanked by his eldest son William and his wife Camilla, delivered the speech to lawmakers and lords dressed in red ceremonial robes.

The Daily Mail quoted a senior source as saying, “The Queen was very proud to see her son and grandson step in.”

However, the royal sources said the monarch remained ‘very much’ in charge.

Meanwhile, according to Reuters in order to authorise Charles and William to carry out the role on her behalf, the Queen had to issue a 'Letters Patent'.

A palace source said no other functions had been delegated by Elizabeth. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'astonished' by Queen 'speedy' response to Megxit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'astonished' by Queen 'speedy' response to Megxit
Queen chapter is 'fast closing' as she becomes 'in-doors ONLY' monarch

Queen chapter is 'fast closing' as she becomes 'in-doors ONLY' monarch
Camilla 'anxiety signals' raised Charles nervousness at House of Lords

Camilla 'anxiety signals' raised Charles nervousness at House of Lords
Piers Morgan says Meghan 'inappropriately' phones ministers to enter US politics

Piers Morgan says Meghan 'inappropriately' phones ministers to enter US politics
Prince William loses 'confidence' due to 'weight' of parliament: body language expert

Prince William loses 'confidence' due to 'weight' of parliament: body language expert
‘Star Wars’ model, Elvis suit among movie items headed for auction

‘Star Wars’ model, Elvis suit among movie items headed for auction
What happens during the State Opening of Parliament?

What happens during the State Opening of Parliament?
Queen Elizabeth missed parliament opening last time for THIS reason

Queen Elizabeth missed parliament opening last time for THIS reason
Prince Charles delivers Queen’s Speech for the first time

Prince Charles delivers Queen’s Speech for the first time
Harry would be 'clowning around' with cheesy videos in Parliament: William fans

Harry would be 'clowning around' with cheesy videos in Parliament: William fans
Charles nervous words to Camilla outside House of Parliament disclosed by lip reader

Charles nervous words to Camilla outside House of Parliament disclosed by lip reader
Queen absence from Parliament Opening 'not good' for monarchy, notes supporter

Queen absence from Parliament Opening 'not good' for monarchy, notes supporter

Latest

view all