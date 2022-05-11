Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Lautner, Halsey spotted at Adam Sandler’s Daughter’s Bat Mitzvah: PICS

 
Adam Sandler had a star studded Bat Mitzvah celebration for his youngest daughter Sunny Sandler as she is now 13-year-old.

The guest list of the event included Sandler’s longtime pal Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Lautner, Charlie Puth, Halsey and some famous TikTok stars as per pictures shared by the app user @lilah.newkirk, according to a report by E! News.

The event took place at the Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles and as the photographs indicate, it was a Candy inspired themed event.

The venue was decorated with rainbow colored balloons. A sign "Sunny's Pop Rocks" was also spotted in the images.

According to the viral pictures, Halsey and Charlie Puth also sang at the ceremony.

Check out the pictures here:

Adam Sandler at his daughters Bat Mitzvah celebration. Pic shared by TikTok user @lilah.newkirk
Adam Sandler at his daughter's Bat Mitzvah celebration. Pic shared by TikTok user @lilah.newkirk


Jennifer Aniston at Adam Sandlers daughters Bat Mitzvah celebration. Pic shared by TikTok user @lilah.newkirk
Jennifer Aniston at Adam Sandler's daughter's Bat Mitzvah celebration. Pic shared by TikTok user @lilah.newkirk


Taylor Lautner at Adam Sandlers daughters Bat Mitzvah celebration. Pic shared by TikTok user @lilah.newkirk
Taylor Lautner at Adam Sandler's daughter's Bat Mitzvah celebration. Pic shared by TikTok user @lilah.newkirk


Halsey at Adam Sandlers daughters Bat Mitzvah celebration. Pic shared by TikTok user @lilah.newkirk
Halsey at Adam Sandler's daughter's Bat Mitzvah celebration. Pic shared by TikTok user @lilah.newkirk


Charlie Puth at Adam Sandlers daughters Bat Mitzvah celebration. Pic shared by TikTok user @lilah.newkirk
Charlie Puth at Adam Sandler's daughter's Bat Mitzvah celebration. Pic shared by TikTok user @lilah.newkirk

The Murder Mystery actor shares daughters, Sadie and Sunny, with wife Jackie Sandler, who he tied the knot with in 2003.

For the unversed, the “Bar and Bat Mitzvah ceremonies mark the transition into adulthood for young Jews. At age 13 a boy becomes Bar Mitzvah and at age 13 a girl becomes a Bat Mitzvah,” as per BBC.

“After these ceremonies Jewish boys or girls become responsible for living according to Jewish Law.”

