 
entertainment
Thursday May 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Fans spent $30K to watch the trial in court

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 12, 2022

File Footage 

Fans have been eager to show support to their favourite stars, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, as they battle in court during ongoing defamation lawsuit.

People have been coming from all over the country and from oversees to watch the trial from the front seats of the Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom.

Sabrina Harrison from Wisconsin told People Magazine, "I've never been to a public trial before. I've never stayed up overnight for anything in line, and I came at 12:45 a.m."

"I've never done something like this in my 46 years of life," she added.

Another 52 year old spectator Sharon Smith revealed to the outlet that she crossed to ocean to witness the trial.

She said she packed her things and kept them in a storage unit and flew to Virginia when the trial started in April and now she goes to Los Angeles during break and comes back when the case resumes.

“I’ve been coming back and forth from LA, so you’re looking at $600 to $700 each time, 10 hours of your life in the air,” she told the publication. “Hotel, food, drinks [cost] about $10,000.”

She comes to support Depp in the ongoing high-profile case and does not have anywhere to go after the trial ends.

“I’m having fun,” Smith said. “People keep saying, ‘Are you OK? Are you really OK?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m fine.’”

One more of Depp’s fans said that she used a year’s worth of paid vacation time for the trial and has so far spent $30,000 on her expenses.

The 59-year-old Ivan De Boer said. “I took my whole year’s vacation so I could be here for Johnny. I’m the same age as Johnny. I’m single, so I do what I want to, basically.”

She told the outlet that she has absolutely no regrets on coming to see the trail, adding, “I’d regret it more if I wasn’t here.” 


More From Entertainment:

Sam Asghari showers love on Britney Spears after controversial ‘photo dump’

Sam Asghari showers love on Britney Spears after controversial ‘photo dump’
Paris Hilton speaks up to end institutional child abuse amid White House trip

Paris Hilton speaks up to end institutional child abuse amid White House trip
Andy Dick arrested on suspicion of sexual battery in California

Andy Dick arrested on suspicion of sexual battery in California
Amber Heard was 'anxious' about Johnny Depp 'ability to interact with women'

Amber Heard was 'anxious' about Johnny Depp 'ability to interact with women'
Madonna responds to backlash over 'creepy' NFT videos

Madonna responds to backlash over 'creepy' NFT videos
Johnny Depp requests Amber Heard to not get physical in leaked audio

Johnny Depp requests Amber Heard to not get physical in leaked audio
Kim Kardashian reveals how ex Kanye West's criticism affected her mental health

Kim Kardashian reveals how ex Kanye West's criticism affected her mental health
Queen is still the 'boss', will not let Meghan Netflix cameras linger around her

Queen is still the 'boss', will not let Meghan Netflix cameras linger around her

Prince Harry 'offensive' remark for Queen is 'ludicrous' attempt to regain popularity

Prince Harry 'offensive' remark for Queen is 'ludicrous' attempt to regain popularity
Queen looking for 'slow-motion exit' with 'clearest sign' ever, says expert

Queen looking for 'slow-motion exit' with 'clearest sign' ever, says expert
'Doctor Strange' actor Zara Phythian and husband convicted of child sexual assault charges

'Doctor Strange' actor Zara Phythian and husband convicted of child sexual assault charges

Meghan Markle 'out of touch' on Netflix 'value for money' rules, says TV expert

Meghan Markle 'out of touch' on Netflix 'value for money' rules, says TV expert

Latest

view all