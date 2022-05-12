Sam Asghari showers love on Britney Spears after controversial ‘photo dump’

 
entertainment
Thursday May 12 2022
Thursday May 12, 2022

Music icon Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari have set major relationship goals and the latter’s new social media post is proof of it.

After the Toxic singer wreaked havoc on the internet for posting her bold images on Instagram and leaving her millions of fans stunned, her fiancé took to his social media handle and posted a loved-up snap with the singer.


Asghari, turned to Instagram on Wednesday and shared an adorable photo with the Gimme More crooner, while some of her fans were pleading with her to stop posting nude pictures online.

In the caption, the Can You Keep A Secret? Star simply posted a king and queen emoticon. The post garnered love in no time as more than 150,000 people pressed the like button in 24 hours.

The picture shows the lovebirds cozied up together at a restaurant. The Criminal singer donned blonde locks styled into a high ponytail loo while she sported a v-neck striped dress.

Sam, on the other hand, wore a blue polo shirt with black shorts. In the cute snap, Britney is sitting on her fiancé's knee while he has his arms wrapped around her.

Spears and Sam are currently expecting their first baby together. The couple got engaged in September 2021.

