Selma Blair makes shocking revelations about her struggle with alcoholism & abuse in memoir

Selma Blair opened up about her struggle with alcoholism at a young age as she revealed being sexually abused multiple times in her youth in her memoir Mean Baby.

The actor made the shocking revelations in her tell-all according to People Magazine as she wrote that she first time struggled with alcoholism at the young age of seven years.

She penned in the memoir, "The first time I got drunk it was a revelation. I always liked Passover. As I took small sips of the Manischewitz I was allowed throughout the seder a light flooded through me, filling me up with the warmth of God.”

“But the year I was seven, when we basically had Manischewitz on tap and no one was paying attention to my consumption level, I put it together: the feeling was not God but fermentation.”

“I thought 'Well this is a huge disappointment, but since it turns out I can get the warmth of the Lord from a bottle, thank God there's one right here.' I got drunk that night. Very drunk,” she continued.

The Legally Blonde star added, “Eventually, I was put in my sister Katie's bed with her. In the morning, I didn't remember how I'd gotten there."

Blaire recalled that in the beginning she would "just quick sips whenever my anxiety would alight, adding, "I usually barely even got tipsy. I became an expert alcoholic, adept at hiding my secret."

She also wrote about another horrific incident of her life when she was raped during her spring break, a day after she had a lot of drinks.

"I don't know if both of them raped me. One of them definitely did," she wrote. "I made myself small and quiet and waited for it to be over. I wish I could say what happened to me that night was an anomaly, but it wasn't."

"I have been raped, multiple times, because I was too drunk to say the words 'Please. Stop,'” Blair further added, “Only that one time was violent. I came out of each event quiet and ashamed."