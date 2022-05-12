 
Elizabeth Olsen addresses how it's been like working in MCU movies

Elizabeth Olsen addresses how it's been like working in MCU movies

Elizabeth Olsen has recently revealed how challenging it was for her to be associated with Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Speaking to the New York Times, the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actress explained, “It took me away from the physical ability to do certain jobs that I thought would fit more with the things I enjoy as a viewer. And that’s me, since I’m the most honest.”

Olsen also mentioned that she got the opportunity to do a role in Yorgos Lanthimos’ acclaimed Oscar-nominated 2015 film The Lobster, but unfortunately, she had to “step down” as she was locked into her MCU contract.

The Silent House actress shared that she “began to feel frustrated to give up roles” that she really wanted.

“I had that job security, but I lost those parts that I felt were more a part of who I was. And the further I got away from it, the less I was considered for it,” she remarked.

Nevertheless, Olsen, after doing minor stints in Marvel movies, has finally established herself as the MCU’s leading lady in her latest movie. 

Meanwhile, the actress has also just renewed her contract with MCU for next seven years. 

Other than that, she will next be seen in HBO Max’s new series Love and Death.

