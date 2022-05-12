 
Malaika Arora leaves jaws dropped in cut-out pink minidress

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora stunned onlookers with her new snap in a pink outfit that she posted on social media.

India's Best Dancer judge stunned her 15.1 million followers on Wednesday as she took to Instagram to share a lovely picture of herself in a cut-out pink minidress and left fans in awe of her charismatic personality.

In the picture, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl looked more beautiful than ever as she showed off her incredibly toned legs, giving the look a hot edge.

Sharing it, the 48-year-old actor old actor wrote, "One should never shy away from adding more colours to their wardrobe and the Scarlet Cut Out Mini dress from @thelabellife is perfect choice for it."

The endearing post garnered thousands of likes within no time.

