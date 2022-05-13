 
Olivia Rodrigo reveals having a 'minor, baby synesthesia'

Olivia Rodrigo recently spilt the beans on her medical condition as the Drivers License singer talked about having synesthesia.

During her conversation with Vogue, while getting ready for her Met Gala 2022, Rodrigo shared that her neurological condition makes her see different colours when she hears music.

The 19-year-old singer expressed that she associated ‘lots of’ Sour album songs with purple colour.

“Drivers license is purple, but Good 4 U is like a purple-ly blue,' the Grammy-winning singer said.

“Jealousy, Jealousy is like bright red; Deja Vu is like orange and pink and light purple,” she said.

“I like having purple as the cohesive colour throughout my whole Sour era,” she added.

Moreover, Rodrigo also talked about looking gorgeous in a Versace gown at the fashion extravaganza event.

“I love Versace so much as if you look at my Pinterest, it's just like so much archive Versace and I've just always been obsessed with them,” she said.

“And so I really wanted to wear them for the Met and I'm so happy that I could,” she added.

“And we sent them some of my favourite archive pieces and kind of, just ideas for the Gilded Age theme. And we kind of came up with it together,” Rodrigo explained. 

