 
entertainment
Friday May 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari ride jet ski amid Mexican getaway: see pics

By
Web Desk

Friday May 13, 2022

FileFootage

Britney Spears jetted off to Mexico with fiancé Sam Asghari to enjoy a romantic vacation.

The couple was spotted at Cabo San Lucas on Monday, May 9 where the 40-year-old singer hopped on a jet ski to ride the waves.

The lovebirds, who got engaged in September after going out for five years, were also joined by their close friends.

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari ride jet ski amid Mexican getaway: see pics

As per the pictures shared by Daily Mail, the Toxic singer sported an oversized tee and a pair of blue shorts.

Spears tied her blonde hair into a messy bun and wore pair of fashionable shades.

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari ride jet ski amid Mexican getaway: see pics

This came after the singer was widely criticised for her recent controversial photos on Instagram.

“Photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby inside me,' she captioned her post while adding, “Why the heck do I look 10 years younger on vacation.”

Reacting to the singer posting the same image several times, fans took over the comment section to share their concern.

“If your man had respect for u he'd never let you post half the things you do! Leave some mystery…,” one comment read.

A fan expressed, “I really wished you would stop doing this. You keep proving that bit of an odd instability exists.”

Another wrote, “Starting to think those who were in control perhaps should have stayed in control..” 

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard used arnica cream to cover bruises, TikTok doctor disagrees

Amber Heard used arnica cream to cover bruises, TikTok doctor disagrees
Kim Kardashian 'encourages' Pete Davidson to ditch Staten Island and move to LA

Kim Kardashian 'encourages' Pete Davidson to ditch Staten Island and move to LA
Chris Rock takes a dig at Amber Heard during recent performance

Chris Rock takes a dig at Amber Heard during recent performance
Prince William, Kate Middleton to join Tom Cruise at ‘Top Gun’ premiere

Prince William, Kate Middleton to join Tom Cruise at ‘Top Gun’ premiere

Kim Kardashian’s pals and family concerned over her ‘skinniest’ body: reports

Kim Kardashian’s pals and family concerned over her ‘skinniest’ body: reports
Kanye West compared Kim Kardashian’s first self-styled look to Marge Simpson

Kanye West compared Kim Kardashian’s first self-styled look to Marge Simpson
Prince Harry’s ex-army friend weighs in on Oprah interview: ‘Hope it was worth it’

Prince Harry’s ex-army friend weighs in on Oprah interview: ‘Hope it was worth it’
Duchess Camilla honoured with another patronage

Duchess Camilla honoured with another patronage
Queen’s health issues, royal scandals have left British monarchy 'fragile'

Queen’s health issues, royal scandals have left British monarchy 'fragile'
Kate Middleton, Prince William break another royal protocol in Scotland

Kate Middleton, Prince William break another royal protocol in Scotland

Johnny Depp’s friend Marilyn Manson receives support from actor's fans

Johnny Depp’s friend Marilyn Manson receives support from actor's fans
Chris Pratt remembers his Jurassic World co-star Irrfan Khan: ‘Such an elegant man’

Chris Pratt remembers his Jurassic World co-star Irrfan Khan: ‘Such an elegant man’

Latest

view all