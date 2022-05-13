 
Friday May 13 2022
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s court body language differ, discloses body language expert

Friday May 13, 2022

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard’s defamation trial is on a hiatus until May 16, however, a body language expert Dr Louise Mahler has revealed in a recent interview that both Hollywood actors are “putting up an act” in front of the public.

According to the OK magazine, Mahler, who has closely been watching the ongoing Depp-Heard’s trials, explained that both the celebrities are “playing characters of sorts”, however, their method is different.

“Johnny Depp has chosen a simpler act. So, his act is just consistent and slow. And he’s able to hold that for week after week. Whereas Heard is bored, exhausted and isn’t coming across well,” she noted.

Interestingly, the expert also mentioned the tension in Heard’s jaw, which she called it “manufactured”.

Reportedly, Mahler also asserted that Heard's hyperventilating is not authentic and seems to be more of a “calculative strategy to create emotional thought”.

Furthermore, the body language expert indicated, “If it’s genuine emotion, what happen is, you almost see the trigger in the mind and then the breath follows. Her high breath is trying to bring her to tears, and I have to say she doesn’t achieve it. People who perform, if they do breathe high, they’ll actually turn to crying after a while because it puts pressure on the throat.”

Meanwhile, Mahler revealed Depp’s strategy which entails “closing his eyes, breathing and speaking slowly, looking down”

She continued, “He has stuck to the act throughout, which makes it credible because consistency builds credibility and he is consistently smooth in his behaviour.” 

