Conan O'Brien finally speaks up on Rob Reiner's murder

Conan O’Brien finally speaks up on on Rob Reiner’s murder

Conan O’Brien has shared his deep sadness following the tragic deaths of his friends, director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele.

The couple were found dead in their home on 14 December, just one day after attending O’Brien’s annual Christmas party in Los Angeles.

Speaking to the New Yorker in a recently published interview, the comedian admitted he was still struggling to process the loss.

“It’s just so awful,” O’Brien said, reflecting on Rob’s active role in the country and how much he put himself out there.

He noted that having such a strong voice go quiet so suddenly is still hard for him to comprehend.

O’Brien and his wife had grown increasingly close to the couple in recent years.

He described Rob and Michele as "lovely people" and recalled the chilling experience of saying goodnight to them at his party, only to learn they were gone the next day.

The host shared that the shock of the news stayed with him for a long time afterward.

The tragedy took a darker turn when it was revealed that the couple had been stabbed to death.

Their 32-year-old son, Nick, has since been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Reports from the night of the party suggested that the family had argued during the event.

Nick, an aspiring director who has a history of drug addiction and was being treated for schizophrenia, is currently facing a maximum sentence of life in prison or the death penalty.

The legal case has faced its own complications.

Nick’s high-profile lawyer, Alan Jackson, unexpectedly dropped the case just before a scheduled court hearing in January.

While Jackson refused to give specific reasons for stepping down, he told the Hot Mic podcast that something had happened that affected his team’s ability to continue.

He made it clear that he would not be disclosing any confidential details, simply stating, “Once I’m done, I’m done.”

Nick is now expected to be arraigned this Monday.