Remembering Eric Dane: A look at late star’s most iconic movies, TV shows

As fans and celebrities alike mourn the passing of Eric Dane, many are reflecting on his incredible career that spanned over two decades.

The actor, best known for his roles as Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan on Grey's Anatomy and Cal Jacobs on Euphoria, passed away on February 19, at the age of 53, nearly one year after revealing his ALS diagnosis.

He died in Los Angeles, surrounded by his close friends, his wife Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters, Billie and Georgia.

Dane breathed his last on the exact 20th anniversary of his first appearance on Grey's Anatomy.

His character, Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan, made his debut in the Season 2 episode titled "Yesterday" (Episode 18), which originally aired on February 19, 2006. Two decades later, Dane died on February 19, 2026

His work left an indelible mark on television and film. Here’s a look at his memorable movies and TV shows that defined his legacy.

Eric Dane movies and TV shows

Television

Saved by the Bell (single-episode role)

The Wonder Years (guest appearance)

Married… with Children (guest appearance)

Roseanne (guest appearance)

Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story (TV movie)

Seduced by Madness (TV movie)

Gideon’s Crossing (recurring)

The American Embassy (recurring)

Charmed (recurring)

Grey’s Anatomy – Dr. Mark Sloan (“McSteamy”)

Euphoria – Cal Jacobs

The Last Ship – Co Cdr Tom Chandler

Wireless (TV Series) – Officer T.C. Kirschner

The Fixer (2015 Canadian TV miniseries) – Carter

Brilliant Minds (2024) – Guest role Matthew Ramati

Countdown (2025) – Nathan Blythe

Movies

Open Water 2: Adrift

X-Men: The Last Stand – Jamie Madrox/Multiple Man

Marley & Me – Sebastian Tunney

Valentine’s Day

Burlesque

Americana

Dangerous Waters

Little Dixie

American Carnage

Redeeming Love

The Ravine

1921

One Fast Move (2024) – Dean Miller

Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024) – McGrath

Kabul (TV Series 2025) – Martin

Posthumous Release:

Euphoria – Season 3

Dane’s role in Euphoria was filmed after his ALS diagnosis, and his final performance will be seen in the show’s upcoming season, set to premiere April 12.

Borderline – cast and filmed (2025)

Borderline was in production with Dane attached in 2025 but details on release timing weren’t confirmed before his death

A Netflix special titled Famous Last Words, featuring an interview Dane gave shortly before his death to be shared posthumously, was released on February 20.

Moreover, his memoir, Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments, is slated for publication later this year through The Open Field.