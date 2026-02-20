Remembering Eric Dane: A look at late star’s most iconic movies, TV shows

February 20, 2026
As fans and celebrities alike mourn the passing of Eric Dane, many are reflecting on his incredible career that spanned over two decades.
The actor, best known for his roles as Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan on Grey's Anatomy and Cal Jacobs on Euphoria, passed away on February 19, at the age of 53, nearly one year after revealing his ALS diagnosis.
He died in Los Angeles, surrounded by his close friends, his wife Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters, Billie and Georgia.
Dane breathed his last on the exact 20th anniversary of his first appearance on Grey's Anatomy.
His character, Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan, made his debut in the Season 2 episode titled "Yesterday" (Episode 18), which originally aired on February 19, 2006. Two decades later, Dane died on February 19, 2026
His work left an indelible mark on television and film. Here’s a look at his memorable movies and TV shows that defined his legacy.
Television
Saved by the Bell (single-episode role)
The Wonder Years (guest appearance)
Married… with Children (guest appearance)
Roseanne (guest appearance)
Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story (TV movie)
Seduced by Madness (TV movie)
Gideon’s Crossing (recurring)
The American Embassy (recurring)
Charmed (recurring)
Grey’s Anatomy – Dr. Mark Sloan (“McSteamy”)
Euphoria – Cal Jacobs
The Last Ship – Co Cdr Tom Chandler
Wireless (TV Series) – Officer T.C. Kirschner
The Fixer (2015 Canadian TV miniseries) – Carter
Brilliant Minds (2024) – Guest role Matthew Ramati
Countdown (2025) – Nathan Blythe
Movies
Open Water 2: Adrift
X-Men: The Last Stand – Jamie Madrox/Multiple Man
Marley & Me – Sebastian Tunney
Valentine’s Day
Burlesque
Americana
Dangerous Waters
Little Dixie
American Carnage
Redeeming Love
The Ravine
1921
One Fast Move (2024) – Dean Miller
Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024) – McGrath
Kabul (TV Series 2025) – Martin
Posthumous Release:
Euphoria – Season 3
Dane’s role in Euphoria was filmed after his ALS diagnosis, and his final performance will be seen in the show’s upcoming season, set to premiere April 12.
Borderline – cast and filmed (2025)
Borderline was in production with Dane attached in 2025 but details on release timing weren’t confirmed before his death
A Netflix special titled Famous Last Words, featuring an interview Dane gave shortly before his death to be shared posthumously, was released on February 20.
Moreover, his memoir, Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments, is slated for publication later this year through The Open Field.