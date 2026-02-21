Channing Tatum looks fresh at ‘Josephine’ premiere after shoulder injury

Channing Tatum turned heads at the Berlin premiere of his latest film, Josephine, appearing noticeably refreshed just weeks after undergoing surgery.

Stepping onto the red carpet at the Berlinale International Film Festival on Friday, the 45-year-old actor debuted a youthful new look that quickly became the talk of social media.

The Magic Mike star opted for a sophisticated, all-black ensemble, pairing a pinstriped suit with a casual T-shirt and polished leather shoes.

However, his choice of attire was secondary to his grooming; Tatum sported a clean buzz cut and a completely shaven face, giving him a smooth, "baby-faced" appearance.

This public outing is particularly significant as it follows a recent health scare.

On 4 February, the Roofman actor shared a photo from his hospital bed after surgery for a separated shoulder, telling his followers: “Just another day. Another challenge. This one is gonna be hard. But whatever. Let’s get it in.”

His arrival in Berlin, looking sharp and recovered, prompted a wide range of reactions online.

Many fans were thrilled with the transformation, with one commentator exclaiming, “EXCUSE ME??” while others noted that he and co-star Gemma Chan looked like “royalty” as they posed together.

Not everyone was a fan of the dramatic change, though.

Some critics asked if he had done something to his face or remarked that they preferred his previous look, with one fan simply asking him to "grow your hair back, please."

Despite the debate over his hair, Tatum appeared confident and relaxed during red carpet interviews, looking as hot as ever according to many supporters.

After the physical toll of his recent surgery, his polished appearance at Berlinale seems to signal that he is back in top form and ready to promote his new work.