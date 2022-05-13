 
Friday May 13 2022
Kiara Advani defends Karan Johar, says he casted her in his movie when she was ‘a nobody’

Friday May 13, 2022

Kiara Advani spoke in support of Karan Johar as she revealed that he casted her in his movie when the actor was a ‘nobody.’

In an interview with Film Companion, the Shershaah actor recalled the time when designers would reject her because she was not a well-known actor.

She told the outlet, “So, there’s this thing like, ‘Let’s be exclusive as a brand, let’s not give everyone’, because even as actors, you don’t want to wear what everybody is wearing. Now it’s become international stuff, all that nonsense goes on.”

“Manish is one of those people who never looked at it like that. He never looked at it like, ‘I’ll give somebody something because they’re successful.’ Even Karan. I know he gets so much hate for nepotism and all of that, but he took me when I was a nobody, and nobody told him to,” Kiara added.

The 29-year-old star revealed, “It took a random party after which he called me the next day and said that he wants to take me in his film.”

“These are people who are supremely successful, but they didn’t have that apprehension, they didn’t come to me only because I was successful,” she concluded. “That’s why I have so much regard for them.”

On the work front, the actor will bless the big screen with some new projects including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Govinda Naam Mera.

