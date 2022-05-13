 
Friday May 13 2022
Web Desk

Johnny Depp, his ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin and Amber Heard's sister to testify in trial

Web Desk

Friday May 13, 2022

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial’s court proceedings will continue on Monday, May 16 and actress Ellen Barkin and Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez will testify in the court.

According to PEOPLE Barkin, 68, who was previously in a relationship with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, will take the stand as a witness for Heard via video, while Henriquez will be called to the stand in person.

Henriquez and Barkin both previously testified on behalf of Heard in Depp's highly publicized U.K. libel lawsuit case against British tabloid The Sun.

Meanwhile, the Tourist actor, 58, will also take the stand once again to be questioned by Heard's legal team. In his previous four-day testimony, the Black Mass actor has claimed to the jury that he was the real victim in his troubled relationship with Heard

The Aquaman actress will also continue giving her testimony on 16 May. She has already detailed her distressed relationship with Depp.

Depp has sued Heard for $50 million in the defamation lawsuit, claiming that her 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post about surviving domestic violence stained his reputation and ruined his career opportunities, even though she didn't mention him by name in the article. 

