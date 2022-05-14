 
entertainment
Saturday May 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West showers love on girlfriend Chaney Jones as he returns to Instagram

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 14, 2022

US rapper Kanye West showered love on his girlfriend Chaney Jones as he returned to Instagram nearly two months after being blocked from posting on the social media platform.

The Gold Digger singer made his return with a sweet comment on his girlfriend Chaney Jones’ endearing post.

Chaney took to the Facebook-owned app and shared her stunning photos without any caption.

Kanye was the first to react to the snaps.

He can’t stop gushing over his ladylove and dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.

In March this year, Instagram blocked Kanye West from using his account for 24 hours for violating the social network's harassment policy amid his acrimonious divorce from his former wife Kim Kardashian.

