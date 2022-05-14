 
entertainment
Saturday May 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth reacts to death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 14, 2022

Queen Elizabeth reacts to death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan
Queen Elizabeth reacts to death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan

British Queen Elizabeth II has sent a message of condolence following the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

In her message, the 96-year-old monarch says, “I am saddened to hear of the death of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

“Your distinguished brother devoted his life to serving the people of the United Arab Emirates and his relationship with its allies and friends.

“He will be long remembered by all who work for regional stability, understanding between nations and between faiths, and for the conservation cause.

“I offer Your Highness my sincere condolences and I extend my sympathy to the people of the United Arab Emirates.”

UAE’s President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan died Friday aged 73 after a years-long battle with illness.

More From Entertainment:

James Corden irks Britons after praising 'brave' Prince Harry: 'Stay in the US'

James Corden irks Britons after praising 'brave' Prince Harry: 'Stay in the US'
Johnny Depp social media support means 'nothing' for the case: legal expert

Johnny Depp social media support means 'nothing' for the case: legal expert
Victoria Beckham wants 'almost 50' David to get botox: 'Old man next to her'

Victoria Beckham wants 'almost 50' David to get botox: 'Old man next to her'
Amber Heard sent cake with 'severed finger' in support of Johnny Depp: Photo

Amber Heard sent cake with 'severed finger' in support of Johnny Depp: Photo
David Beckham stalker believes daughter Harper is her love child with footballer

David Beckham stalker believes daughter Harper is her love child with footballer
Scott Disick makes a move on Khloe Kardashian 'now that ex Kourtney is engaged'

Scott Disick makes a move on Khloe Kardashian 'now that ex Kourtney is engaged'
Bella Hadid condemns Israel for attacking Shireen Abu Akleh's funeral

Bella Hadid condemns Israel for attacking Shireen Abu Akleh's funeral

Prince William and wife Kate take over UK airwaves to fight loneliness

Prince William and wife Kate take over UK airwaves to fight loneliness
In new album, Kendrick Lamar delivers introspection and biting social critique

In new album, Kendrick Lamar delivers introspection and biting social critique
Prince William visits Deborah James' home to give her Damehood

Prince William visits Deborah James' home to give her Damehood

Kate Middleton, Prince William release new video on YouTube

Kate Middleton, Prince William release new video on YouTube

Duchess Camilla takes on patronage from Prince Philip

Duchess Camilla takes on patronage from Prince Philip

Latest

view all