Saturday May 14 2022
Saturday May 14, 2022

Deborah James ‘utterly honoured’ as Prince William visits her for Damehood

Deborah James, who received Damehood from Duke of Cambridge Prince William, has said that she was ‘utterly honoured’ the royal joined them at their family house to give her award.

Deborah James, the podcast host and cancer campaigner, took to her Instagram handle and shared stunning photos with the Duke, saying “Prince William actually came to our family house today!! I am utterly honoured that he joined us for afternoon tea and champagne, where he not only spent a generous amount of time talking to my whole family but also honoured me with my Damehood.”

She further said, “It’s quite surreal having a royal pop in at home, and yes you can imagine the cleaning antics and preparation went off the scale - but it was all irrelevant because William was so kind and he put us all at ease. He is clearly passionate about improving oncology outcomes as the President of the Royal Marsden.”

“It was such a special day for my whole family, making memories to last a life time. He’s welcome back any time!,” she concluded.

