Saturday May 14 2022
Dua Lipa wishes sister Rina on her 21st birthday

Saturday May 14, 2022

British singer Dua Lipa has extended love and sweet wishes to sister Rina Lipa on her 21st birthday.

The Love Again singer took to Instagram and shared sweet photos and video clips with the younger sister to wish her a very happy birthday.

The 26-year-old singer said, “Happy Birthday to my main squeeeeeeze!! the light of my life, my sister @rinalipa i love you i love you i love you 21!!!!!” followed by multiple heart emoticons.

Earlier, their father Dukagjin Lipa also wished Rina on her birthday.

He wrote, “Happy 21st birthday Rinush. There are not enough words in this world to tell you how much I love you. Të dua shumë.”

Commenting on the post, Dua said, “ohhhh that videoooo at the end” followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

