 
Showbiz
Saturday May 14 2022
Shah Rukh Khan shares sweet advice for daughter Suhana as she gears up for acting debut

Saturday May 14, 2022

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan penned down a sweet advice for daughter Suhana Khan as she gears up for her acting debut with The Archies, saying “make as many smile as you can.”

Khan took to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously and shared the first look of The Archies, saying “And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that.”

He further said, “Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can.”

“Now let there be Light….Camera and Action!,” Khan concluded.

Commenting on the post, Suhana said, “love u papa” followed by numerous heart emojis.

Earlier, Suhana also shared the first look of her debut film, saying “Ain't nothing like old school, Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in!”.


