Saturday May 14 2022
Khloe Kardashian wows fans as she flaunts her rock-hard abs in gym video

Saturday May 14, 2022

Khloe Kardashian set tongues wagging as she shared her new gym video to show off her rock-hard abs and bleach hair.

Khloe, 37, took to Instagram on Saturday to share her gym video, leaving fans speculating about her incredibly slim figure.

Kim Kardashian's younger sister Khloe looked stunning as she posed surrounded by work-out equipment in a baby blue matching set, revealing rock-hard abs and sporting her now trademark bleach blonde bob.

The reality star's eagle-eyed fans spotted that she looked skinnier than usual, and even wondered whether she had had surgery to make her back look smaller.

Khloe's latest video sparked reactions on social media as some lauded the star for stunning fitness while others alleged her of surgery.

