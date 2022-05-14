 
Saturday May 14 2022
Here’s how Ed Sheeran helped Tom Parker during his battle against cancer

Saturday May 14, 2022

Ed Sheeran contributed to Tom Parker's private medical treatment during his heroic struggle with brain cancer, according to the late Wanted star’s forthcoming memoir.

Tom sadly died of the disease in March this year after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in October 2020.

He was just 33 and left behind wife Kelsey and two children, Aurelia and Bodhi.

In his book Hope: My inspirational life, which gets officially released later this month, the chart-topping singer reveals how the Bad Habits singer contacted him not long after his stage 4 glioblastoma diagnosis to see if he could help in anyway, and ended up paying for his medical bills.

In an excerpt from the book, obtained by The Sun, it read: “I’ve never publicly said this before (and he’ll probably be mad that I’m doing it now), but Ed is a very special man. He even helped out with my medical bills when I was seeking other treatment options and having private immunotherapy.

“He didn’t need to do any of that, but my wife Kelsey and I are so grateful to him for his support. It meant the world.

“Overnight, my entire world turned upside down and I was forced to re-evaluate the value of life itself. I was absolutely petrified – I couldn’t stop thinking about death.”

Ed was one of the first to publicly offer his condolences when he passed away. He said at the time: “So sad to hear of Tom’s passing.

“Thoughts and love are with Kelsey, his children and family. Very sad day, what a lovely guy.”

When Tom revealed the news about his new book, just days before his death, he insisted that he would be focusing on “living” and “finding hope” rather than “dying”. He wrote on Instagram : “It’s a book about finding hope in whatever situation you’re dealt, and living your best life no matter what.

