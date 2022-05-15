Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

Andrew Symonds. Photo: espncricinfo.com

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds has died in a car crash outside Townsville in Queensland state.

As reported by Fox Sports, the ex-cricketer was 46 years of age.

"The accident occurred at 10:30 pm on Saturday night", the report said.

Issuing a statement, Queensland police said the former cricketer was driving on Hervey Range Road near the Alice River Bridge when his car left the road and rolled.

Andrew played all three formats of the game and was a right-handed, middle-order batsman. The Australian cricket great played 26 Tests, 198 One-Day Internationals and 14 Twenty20 Internationals for Australia.

Symonds was known for medium pace as well as off-spin bowling.

Reacting to the sad incident, Pakistan's former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar expressed deep sorrow over Andrew's death. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia."

"We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family."