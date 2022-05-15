 
entertainment
Sunday May 15 2022
By
Reuters

Ukraine band makes plea for Mariupol at Eurovision final

By
Reuters

Sunday May 15, 2022

Ukraine band makes plea for Mariupol at Eurovision final
Ukraine band makes plea for Mariupol at Eurovision final

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra on Saturday made a plea for the city of Mariupol and its Azovstal plant at the end of their appearance in the Eurovision Song Contest.

"Please help Ukraine, Mariupol. Help Azovstal right now," lead singer Oleh Psiuk shouted from the front of the stage in the Italian city of Turin after the band performed its song "Stefania".

Russian forces have been constantly bombarding the steelworks in the southern port of Mariupol, the last bastion of hundreds of Ukrainian defenders in a city almost completely controlled by Russia after more than two months of a siege.

In a video address released before the event, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he believed the Kalush Orchestra would win.

More From Entertainment:

Who is the father of Amber Heard's daughter Oonagh?

Who is the father of Amber Heard's daughter Oonagh?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'spoke' to Queen about balcony invitation, says pal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'spoke' to Queen about balcony invitation, says pal
MGK and Megan Fox are considering to elope for intimate wedding

MGK and Megan Fox are considering to elope for intimate wedding
Amber Heard thinks 'fighting' is 'fireworks' in happy relationship: Johnny Depp friend

Amber Heard thinks 'fighting' is 'fireworks' in happy relationship: Johnny Depp friend
James Corden washes hair once in 'every two months': 'I do not think we are nasty'

James Corden washes hair once in 'every two months': 'I do not think we are nasty'
Ukraine wins Eurovision Song Contest

Ukraine wins Eurovision Song Contest
Jason Momoa dating Eiza González in a 'fun' relationship

Jason Momoa dating Eiza González in a 'fun' relationship
Why is Serbia entry for Eurovision 2022 singing about Meghan Markle?

Why is Serbia entry for Eurovision 2022 singing about Meghan Markle?
Fans celebrates Madhuri's 56th birthday

Fans celebrates Madhuri's 56th birthday

Liverpool Fans boo Prince William

Liverpool Fans boo Prince William

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announce miscarriage

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announce miscarriage
Brazilian dance star's Bolshoi exodus brings him home

Brazilian dance star's Bolshoi exodus brings him home

Latest

view all