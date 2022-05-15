Indian actress Shahana found dead at her residence in Kerala

Indian actress and model Shahana was found dead at her residence in Kerala recently.



The police have lodged a case against Shahana’s husband Sajjad and taken him into custody after the model’s family alleged that he tortured her.

A relative of Shahana told media that she was subjected to domestic violence and the neighbours had witnessed this several times.

The Malayalam model-turned-actress had celebrated her 22nd birthday earlier in the day.

According to media reports, Shahana began her career as an actress in advertising in Kerala and had recently appeared in a Tamil film.

Police officials are investigating the incident and have not ruled out the possibility of foul play.

A police officer said that it is still unclear whether this was a suicide case.