Sunday May 15 2022
Indian actress Shahana found dead at her residence in Kerala

Indian actress and model Shahana was found dead at her residence in Kerala recently.

The police have lodged a case against Shahana’s husband Sajjad and taken him into custody after the model’s family alleged that he tortured her.

A relative of Shahana told media that she was subjected to domestic violence and the neighbours had witnessed this several times.

The Malayalam model-turned-actress had celebrated her 22nd birthday earlier in the day.

According to media reports, Shahana began her career as an actress in advertising in Kerala and had recently appeared in a Tamil film.

Police officials are investigating the incident and have not ruled out the possibility of foul play.

A police officer said that it is still unclear whether this was a suicide case.

