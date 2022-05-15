Piers Morgan dubs Eurovision ‘politically-motivated’ contest after Ukraine win

Senior journalist and outspoken presenter Piers Morgan has dubbed Eurovision Song Contest the world’s most absurd, pointless, politically-motivated ‘contest’ after the Ukrainian band won it.



Sharing the New York Post report titled, “Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra wins Eurovision as war with Russia rages on,” the former Good Morning Britain presenter said: “The world’s most absurd, pointless, politically-motivated ‘contest’ excels itself.”

“Ukraine could have sent one of its heroic bomb-sniffing dogs to bark the national anthem and still won. Happy for them, but please let’s stop calling #Eurovision a contest… it’s a rigged farce,” he concluded.

Ukraine won the Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday, riding a wave of public support across Europe for the embattled nation and buoyed by an infectious folk hip hop melody.

Kalush Orchestra´s song "Stefania" beat out 24 competitors in the finale of the world´s biggest live music event.