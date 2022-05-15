Who is Sania Mirza's Italian dinner date?

Sania Mirza. — Instagram

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza is known for posting glimpses of her personal and professional life on social media.

Sania, who is also the wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, is currently on a visit to Rome, Italy, where she had a dinner date with her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Following her picture sharing ritual, Sania posted a picture from the outing where she was all smiles with her "Italian dinner date."

The 35-year-old is dressed casually in a black T-shirt with her hair pulled back in a bun, while Izhaan looks super cute in a red Spiderman themed hoodie.

The Instagram post garnered over 28,000 likes and hundreds of comments adoring the mother-son duo within a few hours.