 
sports
Sunday May 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Who is Sania Mirza's Italian dinner date?

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 15, 2022

Sania Mirza. — Instagram
Sania Mirza. — Instagram

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza is known for posting glimpses of her personal and professional life on social media.

Sania, who is also the wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, is currently on a visit to Rome, Italy, where she had a dinner date with her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Following her picture sharing ritual, Sania posted a picture from the outing where she was all smiles with her "Italian dinner date."

The 35-year-old is dressed casually in a black T-shirt with her hair pulled back in a bun, while Izhaan looks super cute in a red Spiderman themed hoodie.

The Instagram post garnered over 28,000 likes and hundreds of comments adoring the mother-son duo within a few hours.

More From Sports:

Peshawar Zalmi’s Javed Afridi extends sponsorship offer to SLC

Peshawar Zalmi’s Javed Afridi extends sponsorship offer to SLC
Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash
Former Pakistani cricketer Rashid Latif announces to join politics soon

Former Pakistani cricketer Rashid Latif announces to join politics soon
Pakistan to host richest-ever Asian Tour golf event in December

Pakistan to host richest-ever Asian Tour golf event in December
'It’s time to hang up my gloves': Amir Khan retires from boxing

'It’s time to hang up my gloves': Amir Khan retires from boxing
Pak vs WI ODI squad to be announced on May 23: PCB

Pak vs WI ODI squad to be announced on May 23: PCB
FIFA World Cup Trophy to arrive in Pakistan on June 7

FIFA World Cup Trophy to arrive in Pakistan on June 7

Unable to compete with foreign cricketers due to lack of facilities: Nida Dar

Unable to compete with foreign cricketers due to lack of facilities: Nida Dar
Shaheen Afridi returns home ahead of West Indies series

Shaheen Afridi returns home ahead of West Indies series
Watch: How did Imam-ul-Haq respond to marriage proposal during TV show?

Watch: How did Imam-ul-Haq respond to marriage proposal during TV show?
Pak vs WI: PCB mulls including backup players in ODI squad

Pak vs WI: PCB mulls including backup players in ODI squad
PCB retains Bismah Maroof as Pakistan captain for 2022-23 season

PCB retains Bismah Maroof as Pakistan captain for 2022-23 season

Latest

view all