Blac Chyna turns to Celebrity Boxing after losing $100m lawsuit against Kardashians

American model and socialite Blac Chyna has reportedly enrolled herself in a Celebrity Boxing match after she was defeated in a $100 million lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Taking to Instagram, Celebrity Boxing announced that the 34-year-old Rob & Chyna alum will be facing off against fitness model Alysia Magen on June 11.

Chyna also dropped a self-filmed video on the Facebook-owned platform to announce her latest professional venture.

Meanwhile, Chyna has been accused of kicking a woman in the stomach outside a club in Los Angeles.

The alleged victim Sequoya King told Daily Mail that the reality star assaulted her on Friday just four days after she found no luck in court against Kardashians.

Chyna is reportedly facing investigations for criminal assault.

Kin claimed that Chyna “blocked the bathroom in the club where they were partying Friday and tried to charge patrons between $5 and $100 to get in,” reported the outlet.