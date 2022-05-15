 
Sunday May 15 2022
Megan Fox ‘seems bothered’ as pals think her romance with Machine Gun Kelly is ‘toxic’

Sunday May 15, 2022

Megan Fox has been leaving fans swooning over her romance with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly while the actor’s friends fear that the couple’s relationship is ‘toxic.’

According to OK! Magazine, an insider has revealed that the 35-year-old actor is ‘totally obsessed’ with the rapper, real name Colson Baker, so much that “nothing else matters to her.”

The 32-year-old musician recently told Howard Stern that the couple should “go out on a murder/suicide” if they ever part ways.

The insider shared that Baker’s comments “really set off alarm bells among her friends and family and for her to even joke about that sort of thing is just beyond twisted.”

"Even if Meghan and MGK do stay together, people are worried that the relationship is toxic," the source added.

"Their intense emotions can come out as very toxic, but they both seem to like communicating in a semi-aggressive way to each other," the source explained.

The outlet also reported that the lovebirds “go through intense short spats.”

One insider said, "Megan seems bothered," while another added, "Honeymoon period is over, reality sets in." 

