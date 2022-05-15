Queen decides to abdicate?

Queen Elizabeth II, who has become the first British monarch to reign for seventy years, is being asked to abdicate throne in favour of her eldest son Prince Charles amid health worries.

The 96-year-old's dwindling appearances, plus a bout of Covid earlier this year, have fuelled concerns for her health in her record-breaking 70th year on the throne.

There have been speculations and rumours for last few months that the longest-reigning monarch could soon be putting her feet up, and military bigwigs are planning for Prince Charles' coronation.



Previously, a media outlet, citing source claimed that "sensitive" planning for Prince Charles' coronation is underway. "We are shaping a military event that will need approval from the palace nearer the time," it added.

The queen’s absence from the state opening of Parliament this week — owing to what Buckingham Palace gently referred to as “mobility problems” — is just the latest high-profile absence of the once-unstoppable queen.

Royal expert Daniella Elser has also asked the Queen to make an "unthinkable" move and abdicate in order to let Prince Charles take the throne," adding that "she should retire as "she can no longer physically do" her job.

Elser went on to say: "A smooth, joy-filled coronation for King Charles III, one which starred his beaming mother casting a proud eye over proceedings, would be a world away from a coronation tainted by the sadness of her death."



The Queen, in a landmark address marking the 70th anniversary of her reign, said that she wants Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to be known as 'Queen Consort' when Prince Charles becomes King, sparking speculations that the longest-serving British monarch will abdicate to let her son take over.

However, royal fans want to see the Queen as their monarch and pray for her long life. A YouGov survey for Times Radio conducted this week indicated a shift in public opinion towards the queen, who has repeatedly insisted her job is for life.



Polling of 1,990 people on Tuesday and Wednesday suggested one in three (34 percent) believed she should now retire -- up from 25 percent last month. Just under half (49 percent) said she should remain queen, down 10 points from last month.

Meanwhile, Charles´s stock has risen, with 36 percent now believing he will make a good king -- up four points from April.