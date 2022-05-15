 
Showbiz
Sunday May 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Shaheen Bhatt marks the 'excellent month' of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, see pics

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 15, 2022

Shaheen Bhatt marks the excellent month of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoors wedding, see pics
Shaheen Bhatt marks the 'excellent month' of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, see pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor completed one month of marital bliss on Saturday. The adorable couple tied the knot on April 14, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.

Marking the special occasion, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared an adorable post featuring some unseen pictures from their wedding on her Instagram.


Now, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt has also taken To her social media handle and dropped some never-before-seen snaps, reminiscing the memorable moments.

Sharing the post, Shaheen captioned it, "It's been an excellent month."


The shared pictures showed Ranbir kissing Alia on her cheek, while Shaheen and Ayan Mukerji are sitting beside them, posing for the camera.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir are gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film Brahmastra. The film will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.

More From Showbiz:

Katrina Kaif shares a glimpse of her ‘very American Saturday’ with fans

Katrina Kaif shares a glimpse of her ‘very American Saturday’ with fans

Indian actress Shahana found dead at her residence in Kerala

Indian actress Shahana found dead at her residence in Kerala
Twinkle Khanna dines out with Karan Johar after refusing him for ‘KWK’

Twinkle Khanna dines out with Karan Johar after refusing him for ‘KWK’
Dia Mirza reveals her son Avyaan underwent 2 life-saving surgeries post birth

Dia Mirza reveals her son Avyaan underwent 2 life-saving surgeries post birth
Janhvi Kapoor ‘can’t wait for the world’ to see sis Khushi Kapoor in debut film ‘The Archies’

Janhvi Kapoor ‘can’t wait for the world’ to see sis Khushi Kapoor in debut film ‘The Archies’
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek cheer for Agastya Nanda as ‘The Archies’ first look unveils

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek cheer for Agastya Nanda as ‘The Archies’ first look unveils
Ananya Panday dishes on working with ‘Liger’ co-star Vijay Deverakonda

Ananya Panday dishes on working with ‘Liger’ co-star Vijay Deverakonda
Salman Khan unveils first look from ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali,’ shoot begins in Mumbai

Salman Khan unveils first look from ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali,’ shoot begins in Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan shares sweet advice for daughter Suhana as she gears up for acting debut

Shah Rukh Khan shares sweet advice for daughter Suhana as she gears up for acting debut
Pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates one-month anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor

Pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates one-month anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor
Anushka Sharma opens up about filming ‘Chakda ’Xpress’ after giving birth

Anushka Sharma opens up about filming ‘Chakda ’Xpress’ after giving birth
Kareena Kapoor Khan calls baby Jeh ‘best man for company’: Photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan calls baby Jeh ‘best man for company’: Photo

Latest

view all