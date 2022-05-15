 
entertainment
Sunday May 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian takes a jibe at Kim Kardashian's messy relationship with Kanye West

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 15, 2022

Khloe Kardashian takes a jibe at Kim Kardashians messy relationship with Kanye West
Khloe Kardashian takes a jibe at Kim Kardashian's messy relationship with Kanye West

Khloe Kardashian seemingly took a jibe at her sister Kim Kardashian’s messy ties ex Kanye West by using the rapper’s song in a workout video.

Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old reality star dropped a video of herself hitting the gym while cutting a slim figure amid the workout session.

However, netizens were more drawn toward the small detail in the video that convinced the Good America mogul threw a shade at her sister’s messy relationship with West.

The video, posted on Saturday morning, featured the rapper’s song Violent Crimes in the background as the reality star showed off her cuts in the mirror.

The video serenaded the lyrics, "Let's pray we can put this behind us. I swear that these times are the wildest."

The Sun pointed out that the “cryptic words could be both aimed at her sister's complicated relationship with Kanye.

“or with Khloe's own continued complicated issues with her cheating ex, Tristan Thompson,” the outlet wrote. 

More From Entertainment:

Alec Baldwin remembers late ‘Miami Blues’ co-star Fred Ward

Alec Baldwin remembers late ‘Miami Blues’ co-star Fred Ward

Kim Kardashian serves killer look in zip-up bodysuit

Kim Kardashian serves killer look in zip-up bodysuit
‘Johnny Depp is like an angel’: Amber Heard’s private investigator reveals

‘Johnny Depp is like an angel’: Amber Heard’s private investigator reveals

Prince Harry’s Jubilee decision linked to bombshell memoir: Expert

Prince Harry’s Jubilee decision linked to bombshell memoir: Expert
Eurovision: Royal fans spot Princess Beatrice’s doppelganger

Eurovision: Royal fans spot Princess Beatrice’s doppelganger

Queen decides to abdicate?

Queen decides to abdicate?
Prince William ‘empathetic’ for breaking royal protocol, body language expert

Prince William ‘empathetic’ for breaking royal protocol, body language expert
Judge says Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's trial is 'for fun' in SNL spoof: Watch

Judge says Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's trial is 'for fun' in SNL spoof: Watch
Millie Bobby Brown credits ‘Hannah Montana’ for her American accent

Millie Bobby Brown credits ‘Hannah Montana’ for her American accent
Queen Elizabeth ‘almost’ got shot by Palace guardsman: Details

Queen Elizabeth ‘almost’ got shot by Palace guardsman: Details
Jason Momoa apologizes for capturing pictures inside Sistine Chapel

Jason Momoa apologizes for capturing pictures inside Sistine Chapel
Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis’ favourite superhero – and it’s Marvel!

Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis’ favourite superhero – and it’s Marvel!

Latest

view all