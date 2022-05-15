 
entertainment
Sunday May 15 2022
Kim Kardashian serves killer look in zip-up bodysuit

Sunday May 15, 2022

Kim Kardashian serves killer look in zip-up bodysuit
Kim Kardashian serves killer look in zip-up bodysuit

Kim Kardashian left fans wild with her breathtaking look as the diva partied hard with her pals during a lavish birthday celebration at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on Friday night.

The reality TV star, 41, looked beautiful as ever in a black zip-up bodysuit, which she left partly unzipped, and rocked her long platinum blonde tresses in a straight style.

The SKIMS founder was at the swanky Italian eatery to celebrate her publicist and friend Tracy Romulus' husband Ray's 40th birthday.

Tracy, 42, posted the image to her Instagram account, with the caption: 'Can’t remember the last time we danced like this…'

'Thank you to friends & family who came out to celebrate @rayromulus’s 40th with us at The Nice Guy. We might need to make this a monthly party…✨ ,' she added.

Kim - who spent 14 hours straight dyeing her hair white-blonde for the 2022 Met Gala in order to honor Marilyn Monroe - rocked subtle makeup for the night, enhancing her natural beauty with a touch of nude lipstick and voluminous eyelashes.

