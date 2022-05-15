 
Sunday May 15 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk being ‘frozen out of Hollywood’: Expert

Sunday May 15, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be ‘frozen out’ of Hollywood if they don’t reveal more royal secrets, a royal expert has warned according to Express UK.

A senior studio exec has claimed that the Sussexes could be under a huge amount of pressure to divulge more details about their time in the royal family, and face a ‘near impossible’ battle to impress Hollywood moguls.

Express UK quoted the production chief: “The Netflix cuts will be followed by every other studio as we enter a recession, so they are highly unlikely to find other buyers for their projects.”

He continued: “They have to do something to grab a huge audience and prove to Netflix they were worth the investment - otherwise they are likely to find themselves being quickly frozen out.”

The comments came just as it was revealed in an Express UK poll that eight out of 10 Britons support the Queen’s decision to ban Prince Harry, Meghan, and Prince Andrew from appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony at her Platinum Jubilee celebrations. 


