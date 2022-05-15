 
Showbiz
Sunday May 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Photos: Saboor Aly sends pulses racing in lace saree

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 15, 2022

Photos: Saboor Aly sends pulses racing in lace saree
Photos: Saboor Aly sends pulses racing in lace saree

Saboor Aly has stunned everyone with her ethereal beauty time and again and the actress is turning heads once again.

The Parizaad starlet, who is married to actor Ali Ansari, was seen rocking a lace saree as she posted her stunning clicks on Instagram making fans swoon over her beautiful looks.

The Naqab Zan actress shared the gorgeous clicks with the caption, "Life is short. Let my pallu be long."

Saboor’s breathtaking pictures emerged on the internet and since then have been taking social media by storm.

The see-through dress was designed by Farah Talib Aziz, however, Saboor complemented her look with gold statement earrings and a necklace, her hair in loose curls on the side, and a light pink lip.

Saboor tied the knot with her man-love Ali Ansari this year and often updates fans not only on her style but also on her happy married life. 

More From Showbiz:

Sanwal Esakhelvi feels proud over sister Laraib Atta’s work in Hollywood film ‘Doctor Strange’

Sanwal Esakhelvi feels proud over sister Laraib Atta’s work in Hollywood film ‘Doctor Strange’
Madhuri Dixit turns 55, husband Shriram Nene pens romantic note

Madhuri Dixit turns 55, husband Shriram Nene pens romantic note
Shaheen Bhatt marks the 'excellent month' of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, see pics

Shaheen Bhatt marks the 'excellent month' of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, see pics
Katrina Kaif shares a glimpse of her ‘very American Saturday’ with fans

Katrina Kaif shares a glimpse of her ‘very American Saturday’ with fans

Indian actress Shahana found dead at her residence in Kerala

Indian actress Shahana found dead at her residence in Kerala
Twinkle Khanna dines out with Karan Johar after refusing him for ‘KWK’

Twinkle Khanna dines out with Karan Johar after refusing him for ‘KWK’
Dia Mirza reveals her son Avyaan underwent 2 life-saving surgeries post birth

Dia Mirza reveals her son Avyaan underwent 2 life-saving surgeries post birth
Janhvi Kapoor ‘can’t wait for the world’ to see sis Khushi Kapoor in debut film ‘The Archies’

Janhvi Kapoor ‘can’t wait for the world’ to see sis Khushi Kapoor in debut film ‘The Archies’
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek cheer for Agastya Nanda as ‘The Archies’ first look unveils

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek cheer for Agastya Nanda as ‘The Archies’ first look unveils
Ananya Panday dishes on working with ‘Liger’ co-star Vijay Deverakonda

Ananya Panday dishes on working with ‘Liger’ co-star Vijay Deverakonda
Salman Khan unveils first look from ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali,’ shoot begins in Mumbai

Salman Khan unveils first look from ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali,’ shoot begins in Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan shares sweet advice for daughter Suhana as she gears up for acting debut

Shah Rukh Khan shares sweet advice for daughter Suhana as she gears up for acting debut

Latest

view all