 
entertainment
Monday May 16 2022
By
Web Desk

 'Doctor Strange 2' rules again as 'Firestarter' flames out

By
Web Desk

Monday May 16, 2022

Doctor Strange 2 rules again as Firestarter flames out

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is again the No. 1 movie at the domestic box office.

In its second weekend of release, the latest installment in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe has collected $61 million from 4,534 North American theaters. Ticket sales were down 67% from its opening weekend, marking a steeper drop off compared to recent Marvel movies like “Eternals” (which declined 61% in its second weekend) and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (which declined 52% in its second weekend). However, that sizable decline is not surprising since “Doctor Strange 2” is coming off the 11th biggest opening weekend in history with $187 million. After 10 days on the big screen, the standalone superhero adventure has grossed a strong $291 million in North America.

At the international box office, the “Strange” sequel added $83.5 million from 49 markets. In total, the film has grossed $688.1 million globally.

When Disney unleashes a Marvel movie in theaters, rival studios tend to shy away from opening new films — or risk getting crushed in its wake. Over the weekend, two movies opened nationwide to disappointing results. Universal’s disturbing remake of Stephen King’s “Firestarter” fizzled with $3.8 million from 2,412 screens while landing simultaneously on Peacock; and the Roadside Attractions faith-based comedy “Family Camp” generated a paltry $1.4 million from 854 locations. Neither of those films were particularly expensive to produce, meaning it may not be nightmarish to get those films to turn a profit, but it’s certainly not the kind of coinage that studios hope to generate when putting a new film in cinemas across the country.

“Firestarter” was dinged by negative reviews and poor word-of-mouth. The film, about a girl with extraordinary pyrokinetic powers, landed a 12% on Rotten Tomatoes and a “C-” CinemaScore from moviegoers. Those weak figures suggest that the few people who saw the film over the weekend will not be rushing home to tell their friends to watch it in theaters. The most shocking aspect of “Firestarter” is that “High School Musical” heartthrob Zac Efron is officially old enough to play a dad on the big screen. And yet that was not enough to entice audiences.

Just how bad were opening weekend ticket sales for “Firestarter”? To put them in perspective, the original 1984 film, starring Drew Barrymore, had a bigger start — not adjusted for inflation — grossing $4.7 million from 1,356 theaters. The latest “Firestarter” may get a boost on Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBCUniversal, but the company did not provide streaming metrics.

David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, believes ticket sales were flattened because the film is already available at home.

“‘Firestarter’ has a lot of production pedigree; Blumhouse and Stephen King are consistent hit-makers,” says Gross. But, he adds, “having the movie available on streaming at the same time it’s in theaters reinforces that this is not big-screen, must-see entertainment.”

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise joins Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Tom Cruise joins Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Queen all smiles as she joins a host of celebrities at ITV Jubilee horse show

Queen all smiles as she joins a host of celebrities at ITV Jubilee horse show
Tributes pour in after Britney Spears reveals miscarriage news

Tributes pour in after Britney Spears reveals miscarriage news
Kanye West slammed as ‘toxic’ by Kim Kardashian's fans

Kanye West slammed as ‘toxic’ by Kim Kardashian's fans
Johnny Depp's return as Captain Jack Sparrow: Jerry Bruckheimer breaks silence on speculations

Johnny Depp's return as Captain Jack Sparrow: Jerry Bruckheimer breaks silence on speculations
Jennifer Grey recalls falling in love with Johnny Depp, ‘so beautiful’

Jennifer Grey recalls falling in love with Johnny Depp, ‘so beautiful’
Johnny Depp gears up for cinematic comeback with THIS film amid ongoing trial

Johnny Depp gears up for cinematic comeback with THIS film amid ongoing trial
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry advised to 'ingratiate themselves' back into royal fold

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry advised to 'ingratiate themselves' back into royal fold
Millie Bobby Brown oozes charm in white satin gown at ‘Stranger Things’ premiere

Millie Bobby Brown oozes charm in white satin gown at ‘Stranger Things’ premiere
Gwen Stefani confirms her return to ‘The Voice’ with husband Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani confirms her return to ‘The Voice’ with husband Blake Shelton
Prince William enjoys rare time out with friends at exclusive club: See

Prince William enjoys rare time out with friends at exclusive club: See

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk being ‘frozen out of Hollywood’: Expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk being ‘frozen out of Hollywood’: Expert

Latest

view all